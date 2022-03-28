Your Life
Police investigating after an infant’s remains were found inside a Phoenix McDonald’s

Police lights
Police lights(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police confirmed Monday morning that the remains of an infant were located over the weekend inside a McDonald’s near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police Sergeant Philip Krynsky says detectives are actively working to investigate. No further information has been released. However, Krynsky says he expects to have an update later on in the day Monday.

Stay with Arizona’s Family as the story develops.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

