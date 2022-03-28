Police investigating after an infant’s remains were found inside a Phoenix McDonald’s

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police confirmed Monday morning that the remains of an infant were located over the weekend inside a McDonald’s near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police Sergeant Philip Krynsky says detectives are actively working to investigate. No further information has been released. However, Krynsky says he expects to have an update later on in the day Monday.

