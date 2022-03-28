Your Life
Phoenix Suns plan to Rally the Valley

(KBTX)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns’ Road Game Rallies are officially back, starting with the Suns’ final regular-season road game against Utah Jazz on April 8. Tickets for the rally will be $15 and are on sale now here. The Suns have won the Pacific Division for the second year in a row and have already clinched the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference.

Fans are invited to come to the recently transformed Footprint Center to enjoy a game. Entertainment will include Suns Dancers, the Suns Dunk Team and Hype Squad, as well as DJs, host Alicia-Monique Blanco, and more. “Tees for Threes” is also back with chances to win prizes, autographed merchandise, and to stock up on the latest apparel at the Suns’ Team Shop.

The Extra Point Podcast: NCAA Tournament talk with Jon Rothstein

All tickets are general admission with seats throughout the arena available on a first-come, first-served basis. PayPal SixthMan season ticket members will have exclusive access to the Jim Beam Barrel Bar on level 2 and the Tanduay Hideaway on level 3.

