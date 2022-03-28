Your Life
Phoenix Fire Department checking, installing smoke alarms over the weekend

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not everyone has a working smoke alarm--a device that could save lives. On Saturday, the Phoenix Fire Department visited around 100 homes in the Pinnacle Peak and 40th Street area to ensure that the household smoke alarms were functional or installed new smoke alarms in homes that didn’t have one. The community within the area was seriously impacted recently after two structure fires. Fire prevention education can save lives.

