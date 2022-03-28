Phoenix Fire Department checking, installing smoke alarms over the weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not everyone has a working smoke alarm--a device that could save lives. On Saturday, the Phoenix Fire Department visited around 100 homes in the Pinnacle Peak and 40th Street area to ensure that the household smoke alarms were functional or installed new smoke alarms in homes that didn’t have one. The community within the area was seriously impacted recently after two structure fires. Fire prevention education can save lives.

