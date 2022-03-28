“I feel like this is the year.” Sherron Collins excited for Final Four Bound Jayhawks

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIBW) - The confetti has settled and the Jayhawks goal shifts to what comes next. That’s to win an NCAA Championship.

It’s been over a decade since the last Tourney Win Banner was raised.

A member of that team has some advice as the Jayhawks head back to the Final Four.

“Feels amazing,” Sherron Collins, a member of the 2008 Kansas National Championship winning team, said. “Just to watch the hard work they’ve put in over the season.”

A place Sharon Collins made his name known in Jayhawks History.

“I feel like this is the year,” Collins said. “I feel like this the year. I feel like this is self here. I feel like this year we raise it for sure.”

The man who set up the shot knew the Jayhawks would claw back despite trailing at the half.

“I knew they was going to come back,” Collins said. “That’s all we talked about was we didn’t hit any free throws first half. Missed a couple of threes. All we had to do was wait until the second half.”

“Everything was going to open up and that’s what happened. We just locked up. What we had to do was guard. And I think that was the biggest thing we showed tonight and we got some heart and we can guard.”

Collins had faith Coach Self would right the ship.

“He holds people accountable but at the same time he had to get encouraging with them,” Collins said. “So I think he encouraged them. Told them all the right things they needed to hear and went out there and did exactly what he asked them to do.”

Moving forward, the field looks wide open for the Jayhawks taking.

“It’s a great spot,” Collins said. “It just shows how deep this team is and we’ve got Remy back and so we’ve got everything working.”

The Jayhawks legend is excited to cheer them on.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” Collins said. “You know I love those guys so see you guys in New Orleans.”

The Dance continues for the Jayhawks. And, maybe with just a little help from Sherron Collins, they’ll be able to bring back their second Championship win under Coach Bill Self.

