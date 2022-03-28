Flagstaff Orpheum Theater hosts emergency fundraising event for Ukraine

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As war rages overseas, Arizona’s businesses are looking to make a difference. On Sunday afternoon, the Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff held an emergency fundraising event, From Flagstaff to Ukraine, to raise money for Ukrainians affected by the war. Theater officials put out a call-to-action to musicians, artists, and small businesses to come out and help the cause.

“When there is tragedy, the Flagstaff community always comes together to help in whatever way we can,” Orpheum Theater Marketing Director Molly Baker said. “As a large venue and cultural hub of the community, the Orpheum feels it is our duty to offer people a place to gather, mourn and respond to the devastating events happening in our world today.”

Artists sold their work, and musicians performed at the theater. Small businesses donated raffle items for the fundraiser, and dozens of items were up for grabs in a silent auction. Larger businesses were encouraged to sponsor the event or become a donor. Guests took a walk around the artist’s tables, picking out their favorite artworks, and then took a seat to listen to some local musicians. One musician took the stage, waving the Ukrainian flag.

“This was a no brainer for the community, and it really just speaks to the downtown business community that came up with many donation items, some high-value; nobody wants anything in return which is very typical of our Flagstaff community,” said Susan Walter, the General Manager of the theater.

The money raised from the event will go towards the United Ukrainian Relief Committee, Voices of Children, and Razom.

