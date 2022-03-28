Buckeye PD: Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting a man, fleeing

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Buckeye police say a suspect is in custody after he allegedly shot another man and fled the area on Tuesday.

The shooting happened Tuesday night around 7 p.m. at a home near Jackrabbit Trail and Yuma Road. Police say 33-year-old Jose Esteban Mendoza was located in Tucson on Friday, and with the help from the U.S. Marshals Service, he was taken into custody.

During their investigation, officers learned that Mendoza was in a car with his girlfriend and the victim. Mendoza began arguing with his girlfriend and the victim apparently tried to intervene. Both Mendoza and the victim started physically fighting. When they got to the home, Mendoza went inside, got a gun, and allegedly shot him. Mendoza took off and the victim was taken to the hospital in very serious condition.

Mendoza was located in Tucson and the U.S. Marshals Service took him into custody. He has since been booked in Maricopa County Jail on recommended charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a dangerous and deadly weapon, and more.

