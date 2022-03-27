Storm system arrives late Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- High pressure has been responsible for the unseasonably warm temperatures and fair weather this weekend. The ridge of high pressure is moving eastward, and we are making room for the next storm system. We continue to watch an area of low pressure on the west coast track in our direction. Winds will increase ahead of this system. South-southwest gusts of 20-30 mph will be common on Monday afternoon, with gusts up to 40 mph possible for areas south of Phoenix; some high-country locations can expect gusts greater than 40 mph. Blowing dust will likely be on Monday afternoon/evening in dust-prone areas.

As this system tracks through the area, expect rain chances to increase Monday night. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will take over Arizona late Monday night through Tuesday. The low deserts can expect a couple tenths of an inch of rainfall. The high terrain to the north and east of Phoenix will likely receive around one inch of rain, with locally higher amounts. Small hail and strong wind gusts could accompany strong thunderstorms that develop on Tuesday. Thundersnow will be possible in the high country on Tuesday. Since the ground is warm, any snow that initially falls will have difficulty sticking. The mountains will receive a few inches of snowfall, mainly above 6,000 feet.

Temperatures will tumble on Tuesday. Following weekend highs in the 90s, the Valley will drop from the 80s on Monday to barely 70 degrees on Tuesday. Tuesday highs in the high country will return to the 40s and 50s. As the system departs, temperatures will quickly rebound starting Wednesday. You can expect seasonal temperatures for the remaining week. High temperatures in the lower 80s are considered normal for this time of year in Phoenix.

