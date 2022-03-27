Phoenix mother raising money to reunite Ukrainian hockey player with family

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mom has a unique connection to a Ukrainian family, and she’s doing all she can to help. Back in 2015, Combs and her family hosted a teenage Ukrainian hockey player named Nikita Protsenko, who stayed with them at their home in Phoenix. Nikita is now playing hockey in Canada, but his mother and sister recently fled Ukraine and are now in Poland. Now, Combs is raising money for Nikita’s family so the three can be reunited in Canada.

The Combs held a neighborhood yard sale on Saturday morning. Close to 30 families made donations, helping raise hundreds of dollars for the Protsenko family. Trinkets, clothes and bags lined the Combs’ front yard, and many showed up to the event, eager to help out the cause and snag some great deals.

“I feel really grateful that I am able to help and be with friends and neighbors. It’s a win-win for all of us,” said Janice Orick, a friend of Combs’. “In a small way, we’re doing a big thing.”

Combs says all the money raised will be used to help the family as they seek to build a new life in Canada, including costs for plane tickets, housing and necessities. She says 14 of Nikita’s friends are also trying to get visas to go to Canada. The Phoenix mother also says she sees her own family in Nikita’s family, with her two children being the same age as Nikita and his sister.

Combs says all the money raised will be used to help the family as they seek to build a new life in Canada.

“The feeling I get is overwhelming. It’s great to see all my friends and family come together; people who volunteer in the neighborhood, people I have gone to school with, workout with; all kinds of people coming together to help out another family,” said Combs.

