Maricopa police shoot, kill armed man making threats

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa Police Department says officers shot and killed an armed man Sunday morning. It happened at a home near White and Parker Road and Smith Enke Road around 8 a.m.

Officers said the man was armed with a gun and was making threats. When police showed up, “he engaged” with officers and was shot. Authorities haven’t said what exactly prompted officers to shoot. At the scene, officers and crews tried doing CPR, but paramedics took him to the hospital, where he later died. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Officer Involved Shooting Maricopa, Arizona March 27, 2022 (9:20am) This morning, Officers responded to and address in... Posted by City of Maricopa Police Department on Sunday, March 27, 2022

Police say no Maricopa officers were injured in the shooting. The Arizona Department of Public Safety will be conducting an investigation into the shooting.

