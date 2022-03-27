Man dies after shooting in central Phoenix
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department says a man died after an apparent shooting broke out in central Phoenix Saturday night.
Officers were called out to an injured person near 16th and Adams streets around 9 p.m. Police showed up to find a man, identified as Nicolo Sessions, 32, with serious injuries. Phoenix fire crews pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators believe there was a shooting in the area but no other information has been released. Police are asking anyone with information to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.