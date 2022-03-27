Man and boy in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man and a boy are in critical condition after a Sunday morning shooting. Phoenix police say it happened near 24th Street and Cactus Road around 10 a.m.

Officers say they found a man and a boy hurt. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but no other information has been released. Police haven’t said the ages of those injured or if they were found shot. Investigators also haven’t said what they believe might have led to the shooting. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

