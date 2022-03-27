Phoenix-area LGBTQ+ community fear proposed SB 1399 for foster parents and kids

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Discrimination or religious freedom — those are the differing views for proposed SB 1399, which involves the Arizona foster system. If passed, it would allow agencies to deny parents and children who don’t share the same beliefs.

The proposed legislation is alarming the Valley LGBTQ+ community, who believe it discriminates against aspiring foster parents and children. “It’s devastating, it’s absolutely devastating, it’s very hard for me to not be emotional about it,” said Dawn Wallschlaeger, who works for an adoptive agency, Arizona Children’s Association.

Along with her wife, Wallschlaeger adopted a child who is gender fluid. If the state passes SB 1399, people like Wallschlaeger and her wife could be denied to adopt or foster by any faith-based agency. Opponents of the bill also fear that kids in the LGBTQ+ community could be forced to abide by those religious beliefs by agencies or foster parents.

“This bill could be so far-reaching, the children in foster care are already, research continuously shows already a higher percent of suicide, suicide attempts, substance abuse,” said Wallschlaeger.

But advocates for the bill believe more faith-based families will come forward if they know they can foster a child with the same beliefs. “Protecting religious freedom in this instance takes nothing away from anybody because couples that don’t wish to work with the faith-based organization are free to work with the other private providers or even directly with the state.” said Greg Chafuen, an attorney with ‘Alliance Defending Freedom’ who support the legislation. When pressed by lawmakers, Chafuen admits he has not seen a problem with the current system in Arizona but pointed to other examples across the country.

“We’ve been arguing, this is not an issue in Arizona,” said Jacob Schmitt, the President and CEO of Arizona Children’s Association, which is why the association believes this is an ill-intentioned piece of legislation. “So, adding this additional layer is not doing anything but adding discrimination,” said Schmitt.

The bill goes in front of the House early next week; if passed, it’ll be up to Governor Doug Ducey to sign it into law.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.