Another warm day around the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunday will be a nice day across the state with daytime high temperatures running well above average for this time of the year. Expect high temperatures in the mid to lower the 90s, with clouds in the morning starting to clear through the afternoon by Monday we are tracking some major weather changes. A low-pressure system will bring rain, cooler temperatures, and wind to the state Monday into Tuesday. Expect a huge temperature plunge into Tuesday, with 70 degrees as the high-temperature Tuesday afternoon. That’s a 20+ degree temperature drop from Sunday to Tuesday!

The wind will pick up ahead of this system. Monday afternoon will be breezy in the lower deserts with wind gusts up to 20-25 mph. In the high country, expect wind gusts up to 45 mph. Rain will also start to pick up Monday night. Tuesday could be a soggy commute to work and school. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day Tuesday, with the possibility of a few thunderstorms as well. Rainfall amounts look to be less than an inch in the valley, but higher totals are expected north and east of Phoenix. This system will also bring some snow to an elevation of 6,500 inches and 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible for an elevation of 7,500 inches. Once this system moves out by Wednesday morning, temperatures will slowly warm back to average for this time of the year, in the lower 80s by the weekend.

