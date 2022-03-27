4 kids seriously hurt after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four kids are in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning near 31st Avenue and Dunlap. The crash happened just after midnight.

Phoenix fire says a 4-year-old boy, 6-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old boy were all taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police later said their status was upgraded to serious condition, and that they’re expected to be OK. Three adults were treated on scene but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police say the children were not wearing a seatbelt. Authorities are still working to learn what led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.