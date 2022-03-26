Warm weekend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It is going to be a warm weekend with temperatures on Saturday and Sunday around 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. Average is 81 degrees, we will be near 95 degrees in Phoenix Saturday, 93 on Sunday. Expect light winds and some clouds throughout the weekend. Then we have big changes as we head into the workweek. A low-pressure system will bring much cooler air into the state, moisture, and also gusty conditions. By Tuesday, temperatures will drop to only 70 degrees for a daytime high!

Rain chances look to intensify Monday night into Tuesday. Rainfall amounts won’t be much, but we can expect around 0.1″ across the western deserts, 0.5″ in Phoenix, and better rain accumulation chances across northern and eastern parts of Arizona. Snow levels will remain high, above 7,000 feet. On top of that, it will be windy with wind gusts up to 40 mph. This could lead to some blowing dust. By Wednesday the system moves east and we start to warm back up through the rest of the workweek, with temps reaching 80 degrees by Friday.

