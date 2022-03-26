VA reverses course on dropping Arizona family caregivers in program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -The VA is changing its course regarding plans to drop stipends for family members who care for our injured veterans.

“It proves that standing up and saying, ‘this isn’t right’ works,” said Gilbert resident Lindsay Dove. She’s been fighting for her husband Kevin to stay by his side and continue to be his caregiver after he fought for our country, doing three tours in Iraq.

Dove and thousands of others in the same position were in jeopardy of losing income and being dropped from the VA Caregiver Program after a spokesperson for the department said they’re re-assessing current caregivers to see if they’d fit into new criteria after the 2018 mission act passed. Now, after years of pressure from caregivers, lawmakers, even lawsuits from support groups, the VA is going back on its position.

“It’s become evident, there were some unintended consequences in the way the regulations were written,” said VA Deputy Secretary Donald Remy. “Let me be clear, especially clear on this point; we will not, I repeat, we will not, remove anyone from the program or decrease any eligibility of support before we re-examine our own criteria.”

Now, the caregiver program is in front of legislators at a senate committee with lawmakers like Montana Democrat Senator Jon Tester and Arizona Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema advocating for veterans and questioning the VA.

“From the caregivers I hear from in Arizona, it’s a full-time job with little job security even after the VA’s announcement yesterday,” said Sinema.

Caregivers like Dove hope the VA reversing course on discharges is a learning experience for the future. “I think the people from the VA owe a lot of caregivers an apology right now,” said Dove. “It was pushed too far in the wrong direction.”

The VA said they would continue the reassessments despite not dropping any more caregivers. A spokesperson said they will be in contact with caregivers they’ve dropped.

