Unseasonably warm in Phoenix this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hope you’re enjoying the weekend so far! High pressure has been responsible for the unseasonably warm, quiet weather. While we’re not entirely to record levels, high temperatures have been ten to fifteen degrees above normal. The average high for Phoenix this time of year is 81 degrees.

A fast-moving weather system will quickly end the unseasonably warm, calm streak. The next low-pressure system off the west coast will head our way by late Monday. Winds will increase ahead of this system, with south-southwest gusts up to 25 mph in the valley on Monday afternoon. On Monday, gusts up to 40 mph will be possible across the high country. Blowing dust will likely be in dust-prone areas. Rain chances will start to increase Monday night into Tuesday; thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during this time. The Phoenix area could receive a couple of tenths of an inch to one-half inches of rain. Higher rainfall totals can be expected in the high terrain north and east of Phoenix. Snow levels will be higher with this system - generally above 7,000 feet, where an inch or two of snow accumulation will be possible.

The other big weather story will be the plunging temperatures. This incoming storm system will drop temperatures like a rock. Following weekend highs in the 90s, the low deserts will fall to the 80s on Monday and might even struggle to reach the lower 70s on Tuesday. High temperatures in the high country will return to the 40s and 50s by Tuesday. Once this system departs, temperatures will rebound and return to seasonal normals the remaining week.

