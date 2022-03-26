Three moms roll the dice, open new casino school in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - They are three moms who love their families and love their jobs, working as dealers at Phoenix-area casinos. But they wanted more out of life than flipping cards and collecting chips, so the dynamic dealers started their own business.

The motivated moms just opened the Real Deal Casino College in Tempe, a place where anyone 18 and over can sign up to learn how to become a blackjack, craps, or roulette dealer. Trish James and JoAnn LoBracco have both been dealers for more than 25 years.

“Anybody can be a dealer,” said LoBracco. “If you have a personality, you like to talk to people, and you want to get out and have fun, work in a club-like atmosphere, you can be a dealer.”

Casino gambling is a billion-dollar business in Arizona that’s getting even bigger. State gaming laws were changed last year, paving the way for new games like craps and roulette. It also created an increase in demand for dealers, which is why these women created a place to share their expertise and improve the odds of someone getting hired at a casino. Student Mary Ann Konecny has been in the restaurant business for 30 years but wanted a career change.

“It’s time to do something different,” said Konecny. “Time to still have fun. If we can do this and make the money I was making before, then let’s do it.”

LoBracco said the new dealers can start out making $50,000 a year since they get to keep all their tips and have a real shot at making six figures. The cost to attend the casino college ranges from $300 to $1,000, and it definitely helps if you’re good at math.

“Craps is the hardest because it’s a lot of adding,” said James. “Different bets, even if they lose something, you have to settle these bets and keep up if they win.”

So, just how difficult is it to become a casino dealer? It all depends on how hard you are willing to work.

“The games are easy,” said LoBracco. “It’s just practice, and that’s what we have here at school. I can only teach them so much, but if you are here and dedicated day in and day out, you are going to pick it up because it is all repetition.”

The Casino College courses vary depending on what game you want to learn. Forty hours of training for blackjack. Six weeks of training for craps or roulette. For more details on becoming a casino dealer, click here.

