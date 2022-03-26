Family remembers 18-year-old Chandler girl shot at park in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police said they still have not made any arrests in a shooting that killed 18-year-old Riann Curry. The family said the high schooler from Chandler was set to graduate this semester and planned to become a cosmetologist.

“I have moments where I just fall into sadness,” said Riann’s father, Dan Van. “Riann had a lot stolen from her, so at age 18, she didn’t even get to experience life.” Michel’le Van remembers her sister’s beautiful smile.

“I just want them to know my sister was loved,” said Michel’le. “My sister has a big family and a lot of people who love her and a lot of friends who love her. We just wish whoever did this to my sister would get caught, or you know, feel some type of remorse and turn themselves in. We miss her.”

Police said they found the 18-year-old after a shootout at a local park. The Phoenix Police Department said they got a call around 2 a.m. Sunday, sending officers to the area of 19th Avenue and Roeser Road, which is between Southern Avenue and Broadway Road. When police arrived, they learned several cars had left the scene. About five miles away, officers found Riann inside a car at 35th Avenue and Lincoln. Witnesses said Curry was shot multiple times at a park. Witnesses told officers they tried to take Curry to a hospital but decided to stop and call for help. Curry was taken to the hospital, but she didn’t make it.

“I don’t think we’ll ever get closure because she’s not here with us,” said Michel’le. “She was taken from us. We didn’t get to say our final goodbyes.”

“By the grace of God, nobody else lost their family member with all the shell casings being fired,” said Dan. “It’s just like a war zone out there.” The family said they are desperate for answers. “I wish I would have just held her, hugged her and told her that I loved her,” said Michel’le.

“Every second I miss her,” said Dan. “I’m trying to be strong, but it’s just a hard thing to deal with.” Dan and Michel’le shared this GoFundMe Page for Riann.

Police say there is no information about potential suspects. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

