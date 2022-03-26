Your Life
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Tucson, Buckeye police say

He was taken into custody with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.(Buckeye Police Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Buckeye police say authorities have arrested the suspect they believe was involved in an attempted murder earlier this week.

Authorities ended up finding Jose Esteban Mendoza, 33, in Tucson and arrested him Friday morning. He was taken into custody with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Before 7 p.m. Tuesday, police were called out on a shooting near 201st Avenue and Buchanan Street. When officers showed up, they found someone who had been shot, and paramedics took them to the hospital in critical condition. The victim still hasn’t been identified and an updated status on his condition hasn’t been provided.

On Wednesday, Buckeye police asked for help finding Mendoza as investigators believed he had taken off in a black Dodge Charger.

A Buckeye Police Department spokesperson told Arizona’s Family that they expect to give out more details on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

