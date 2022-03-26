12-year-old Safford girl goes missing after going for a walk

SAFFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Graham County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a girl who went missing after reportedly going for a walk last week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety asked the public to be on the lookout early Saturday morning.

Deputies say that Betty Taylor, 12, had gone for a walk around 11 a.m. last Sunday, but she didn’t return. The family began looking for her around 6 p.m., but Taylor’s father reported her missing to the sheriff’s office around 8 p.m. She was last seen in Safford, but authorities haven’t said what area she left from.

Authorities say Taylor has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person. Deputies have not said if they are looking for anyone in connection to her disappearance.

Authorities describe Betty as a white girl, 5 feet 5 inches, 135 pounds, and brown hair and red highlights. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, baseball cap, blue jeans, turquoise, and pink Van’s shoes and could have a purple Jansport backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 928-428-3141.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.