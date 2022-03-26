Your Life
110 Degree Day Contest
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

12-year-old Safford girl goes missing after going for a walk

Betty Taylor went missing on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Betty Taylor went missing on Sunday, March 20, 2022.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:06 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAFFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Graham County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a girl who went missing after reportedly going for a walk last week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety asked the public to be on the lookout early Saturday morning.

Deputies say that Betty Taylor, 12, had gone for a walk around 11 a.m. last Sunday, but she didn’t return. The family began looking for her around 6 p.m., but Taylor’s father reported her missing to the sheriff’s office around 8 p.m. She was last seen in Safford, but authorities haven’t said what area she left from.

Authorities say Taylor has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person. Deputies have not said if they are looking for anyone in connection to her disappearance.

Authorities describe Betty as a white girl, 5 feet 5 inches, 135 pounds, and brown hair and red highlights. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, baseball cap, blue jeans, turquoise, and pink Van’s shoes and could have a purple Jansport backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 928-428-3141.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VA reverses course on dropping Arizona family caregivers in program
Three moms roll the dice, open new casino school in Tempe
Record heat hits the Valley
Mesa unveils upgraded neighborhood