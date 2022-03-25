Woman dies in boating accident on Colorado River

GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities say a woman has died after an apparent boating accident on the Colorado River Thursday morning. The National Park Service says they were alerted to an emergency by a personal locator beacon near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River around 11 a.m. Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center then got a report that CPR was in progress.

Mary Kelley, 68, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, entered the river at the top of the rapid before being pulled from the water unresponsive. Park rangers were flown into the location with a helicopter, but several attempts to try and revive her were unsuccessful. Park officials say she was on day nine of a multi-day private boating trip.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are still investigating the accident. Hance Rapid is located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River. It is a highly technical and powerful whitewater rapid formed by debris from flash floods.

