Three big Arizona universities want to raise tuition costs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three big universities want to charge parents more money to send their kids to college. On Thursday, leaders from Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University met with the Arizona Board of Regents, sharing their proposals with the Finance, Capital and Resources Committee. If ABOR approves the proposals next month, it will be the first time that tuition has been increased at the universities in two years. Right now, undergrad residents at ASU pay about $10,700 for tuition each year. Starting in July, the college wants to increase that by 2.5%. The proposal includes raising out-of-state tuition by 4% and international tuition by 5%.

“It might be a little too much, especially right now during the pandemic still going on, and money is really tight right now,” said Carlos Banuelos, an ASU Sophomore.

In a statement online, ASU President Michael Crow wrote, “ASU has produced this progress and more while upholding its decade-long pledge to keep resident tuition adjustments to 3% or less.” ASU’s proposal also increases and adds other fees. One chart shows a nearly $2,000 fee for one program with the Thunderbird School of Global Management. ASU says those high-fee programs are generally new offerings.

“Any increase, in general, is going to be pretty financially bad for me,” said Griffin Walter, an ASU Sophomore from Seattle. He is paying out-of-state tuition. “Considering inflation, seeing gas prices go up, cost of other things go up, it makes sense, but I still don’t think they really need a 4% increase for out-of-state students.”

Miho Hongo moved to Arizona from Japan years ago. Her parents recently went back, and an expiring VISA means the ASU student will pay international tuition her senior year. She said it’s three times more expensive than in-state, and any additional costs would put her in an even tougher situation.

“It’s really stressful,” said Hongo. “We have to figure out what we have to eat and how much money we should spend in the month, so I would say it’s really stressful.”

UofA and NAU also have proposals. At UofA, you could see an increase between two and 5.6 percent depending on your program and where you live. The school says more than 99% of current UArizona students will see no increase because their tuition and fees previously were frozen under the Guaranteed Tuition Program. It says incoming undergraduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year are guaranteed the new tuition and fee rate for four consecutive years. NAU wants in-state students to pay an extra 3.5%. It also wants more money for housing and meal plans.

Students and parents can give their input on the changes at a public hearing Monday, March 28 between 3 – 5 p.m. Comments on tuition proposals may also be submitted electronically to tuition@azregents.edu, through regular mail, at 2700 N. Central Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85004; or by fax at (602) 229-2555. ABOR will vote on the proposals on April 7.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.