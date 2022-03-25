Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they’ve made an arrest after a 20-year old man was stabbed to death in central Phoenix

It happened in the area of 12th Avenue and Madison Street on Thursday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as Armani Myers, with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The suspect was identified as Andrew Jackson, 19. He was detained on the scene and has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail. This investigation remains ongoing.

