Surprise man sentenced to 30 months probation, $2,400 fine for illegal voting

By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Surprise man admitted lying on his voter registration form to vote in six federal elections between 2016 and 2020. A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Joseph John Marak, 62, to 30 months of supervised probation and a $2,400 fine. He had pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one felony count of submitting a false voter registration.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona, Marak certified that he was not a convicted felon even though he had been convicted of 18 felony counts in August 2011 in North Carolina. He spent three years in prison and had not had his rights restored. In Arizona, somebody with two or more felony convictions can only have their right to vote restored by a judge or if they are pardoned.

“This is the second voter fraud case we’ve charged in the last year, and the first arising out of the 2020 election cycle,” said United States Attorney Gary Restaino. “Voting is a crucial civil right, and exercising one’s voice is a key part of a felon’s re-entry to society. But there are rules: If you wish to vote in Arizona following a felony conviction, please speak first with your local County Recorder to fully understand the process for restoring your voting rights.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

