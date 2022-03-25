Your Life
Surprise man accused of zip-tying dog’s mouth, not giving puppies water

Police say the 10 puppies found at Levi Lewis's apartment "were suffering from various states of dehydration and had no access to water.”(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (left) and Surprise Police Department (right))
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Surprise man faces nearly a dozen charges of animal cruelty, including one felony count, after police rescued 10 puppies and two adult dogs from his apartment. Police first learned about Levi Lewis, 41, when a witness reported that he allegedly zip-tied a dog’s mouth closed. Lt. Tim Klarkowski said detectives discovered it was not a one-time incident. He said it had happened “several times” in the two weeks leading up to the report.

When detectives searched Lewis’s apartment in the area of Bell and El Mirage roads, they found the puppies, all of whom “were suffering from various states of dehydration and had no access to water,” Klarkowski said. One of the two adult dogs was so emaciated that it was taken to a vet for immediate treatment.

It’s not clear if Lewis has a criminal history or has been the subject of animal cruelty allegations. He was booked into Maricopa County’s 24/7 intake, transfer, and release facility.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

