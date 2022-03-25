Record heat in Phoenix?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Friday is the day we will hit our first 90-degree day of the year in Phoenix! Highs will climb to around 94 later today in Phoenix, and temperatures will hold in the 90s through the weekend too.

We have a strong ridge of high-pressure overhead, leading to the above-normal temps around the state. Our forecasted high of 94 could beat Friday’s record, which is 93.

We will start to add some clouds this weekend, but we should stay dry. A storm system developing in the Pacific will kick up the wind statewide on Sunday, and the system should then roll into the state for Monday and Tuesday. Plan on decent rain chances for late Monday into Tuesday around Arizona. With this spring system, the low deserts could pick up around .25 to .50 inches of rain.

Snow in the mountains is possible Tuesday, although currently, totals do not seem to be significant. Temps will also fall quite a bit, going from the 90s over the weekend to the upper 60s and low 70s by early next week. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.