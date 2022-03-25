Police find possible remains of Bullhead City man who ran out of gas in the desert

BULLHEAD CITY (3TV/CBS 5) - Bullhead City Police have announced that possible human remains found in a desert area off of Silver Creek Road may be a Bullhead City man who went missing last year.

Police say that Felipe Calderon Zamora, 39, called his family on July 13, 2021, telling them he was near the “Narrows,” east of Bullhead Parkway and before the Black Mountains area, and had run out of gas. They did not hear from him again. Mohave County Search and Rescue recovered his quad last year during search efforts.

Felipe Zamora, age 39, was a Bullhead City resident who went missing in July 2021 after running out of gas in a desert area near the "Narrows". His remains are believed to have been found in March 2022. (Mohave County Police Department)

Official identification and cause of death will be made by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.