Phoenix sees first 90-degree day, record heat but a cool down is on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A few clouds did not keep our temperatures from soaring into the 90s to close out this week. We broke the high record of 93 degrees, with 96 degrees at Sky Harbor as of 3:13 p.m. That is also our first 90-degree day of 2022. The average first 90 is March 30. Lows tonight will be on the very mild side with these clouds. Temps will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s. Lots of clouds Saturday, but the highs will be in the mid-90s, which is 12-15 degrees above normal. Breezy and slightly cooler Sunday, with windy conditions and temperatures dropping even more by Monday.

A strong low-pressure system will be approaching Arizona Sunday and Monday, bringing a high chance of measurable precipitation starting Monday night. Measurable rain chances are running on the high side right now from 70-80% Valleywide for Tuesday. Models are still in disagreement about amounts, but we should be averaging around a quarter of an inch. May see higher amounts in the upslope areas north and east of the Valley.

For the mountains, very windy conditions ahead of the cold front Monday. The snow level at this point looks to be around 6,500 feet, but moisture will likely be a combination of rain and snow through Tuesday.

As that low pulls to the east, shower chances will be dropping by Tuesday afternoon/evening with lows in the 40s Wednesday, expect sunny and warmer temperatures, back into the 80s by Thursday.

