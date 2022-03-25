Phoenix firefighter accused of raping woman in her home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix Fire Department firefighter is accused of raping a woman in her home. Court paperwork says Carlos Encinas, 25, and the alleged victim were out with several friends in downtown Phoenix on St. Patrick’s Day. Later that night, the victim became too drunk to get home and had planned to get an Uber. Police say Encinas offered to pick her up and give her a ride in his truck.

Court documents say the victim couldn’t remember the name of the bar where she was picked up. When they got to the woman’s apartment, Encinas reportedly asked if he could use the bathroom. Investigators say the woman told them she remembered having clothes on when she went to bed but woke up with Encinas on top of her and raping her. According to public court documents, the woman said she tried to push him off and told him to stop, but he did not.

Police say the two text-messaged each other a couple of days later. In one of those texts, Encinas said that he wanted to talk to her, saying in part, “I feel terrible. You know [sic] I had no bad intentions.” Another text read: “It’s not an excuse, but drinking didn’t help. This will never happen again, and once again [sic] im very, truly sorry.”

Police say the woman called Encinas the next day, and he told her she had “every right to be upset” and did not mean to “hurt her feelings.” Court paperwork says the woman did a sexual assault examination later that day; a nurse found bruising to her inner thigh.

In an interview with investigators, Encinas said the woman had been flirting with him throughout the night. But a witness told police that right before they left, she didn’t seem to be “more flirtatious” than her usual personality throughout the night. The witness said that Encinas had been getting involved in conversations that the woman was having with others.

Encinas faces one count of sexual assault. The Phoenix Fire Department says it is aware of the criminal investigation. “At this time, Carlos is still employed as a firefighter,” an agency spokesperson told Arizona’s Family.

