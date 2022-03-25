PD: 3 teens arrested after holding 2 people at gunpoint in Goodyear robbery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three teens were arrested after they allegedly held two people were held at gun and knifepoint in Goodyear Monday night.

It happened at a motel near Dysart Road and the I-10. Two victims were reportedly robbed at gun and knifepoint at that motel. Authorities say one victim was assaulted during the robbery, where a vehicle and other items were taken.

Police say later that night, the suspects were found at a dumpster in a neighborhood just west of the hotel. Officers say they were dumping property taken during the robbery and had been approached by a resident. That resident was chased away with a gun, police said.

A short time later, officers found two suspects who ran away from the dumpsters in an apartment near Van Buren and Dysart. A third suspect was found in the neighborhood. Police say more stolen property and a stolen gun that was used during the crime, were recovered at the apartment. Another gun believed to be used in the robberies was found dumped in a backyard.

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a motel in Goodyear, AZ. (Goodyear Police Department)

Three teens, ages 14, 14, and 16, were arrested and booked into Durango Juvenile Jail on armed robbery and aggravated assault charges. The fourth suspect was taken into custody after being seen by an officer down the street. They have not been identified and police haven’t have said what charges they may face. Two more adults in the apartment were arrested and booked on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.