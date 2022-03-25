Meet Luna: She’s the newest Masai giraffe at Phoenix Zoo!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- What better way to spend your Friday than by meeting the newest member of the Phoenix Zoo family?

Luna is the newest member of the Masai giraffe herd; she was born Feb. 7. The Zoo says Luna, which means “moon” in Spanish, was named by the Zoo’s hoofstock team because she was born at night. Of course, she’s in good company with her mom, fittingly named Sunshine. Luna is Sunshine’s third calf; she’s number four for dad Miguu.

Luna is getting used to her space in the Savanna habitat, but you might catch a glimpse of her in the morning. Zookeepers say Luna loves her home, but she’s pretty stuck on being next to mom right now.

Phoenix Zoo announces the birth of a baby girl giraffe (Phoenix Zoo/Facebook)

According to the Phoenix Zoo, giraffes are social animals that hang out in herds. They can live up to 25 years in the wild and up to 28 in managed care. With their long necks and legs, giraffes are the tallest land mammal. Luna was just 6 feet tall when she was born, but she’ll be about 15 feet tall when she grows up. Male giraffes are usually about 18 feet tall. Their height makes giraffes “top-notch browsers.” The Zoo says elephants are their only competition for food.

