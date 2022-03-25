Your Life
110 Degree Day Contest
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Man sentenced to 6 years in 2018 hit-and-run that killed GCU student

Police arrested Adrian Favela three years after the deadly hit-and-run crash.
Police arrested Adrian Favela three years after the deadly hit-and-run crash.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via Arizona's Family file)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man charged with second-degree murder after running a red light and killing a Grand Canyon University student almost four years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison. Police say Adrian Favela was driving the Ford Expedition that ran down Taylor White the night of April 8, 2018. White, 21, was out for a nighttime jog with a teen and was crossing a street in a marked crosswalk near 31st Avenue and Camelback Road.

Taylor White, 21, was jogging at night when a car ran a red light hit and him as he crossed a...
Taylor White, 21, was jogging at night when a car ran a red light hit and him as he crossed a street in a crosswalk on April 8, 2018.(Arizona's Family)

It was three years before police arrested Favela and a woman named Barringtina Matthis. Police say she was in the passenger seat of the Expedition when it hit White.

Court documents say Favela left the scene of the accident, but his neighbor noticed damage to the Expedition the night of the crash. That neighbor told police Favela had admitted hitting someone with his car and said he was going to get rid of it. Later that night, the vehicle was found on fire in a dirt field. Investigators discovered an accelerant had been used.

While Favela faced a charge of second-degree murder, Mathis was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of an investigation and tampering with evidence. Favela eventually pleaded guilty to a felony charge of leaving the scene of a deadly wreck.

The accident drew the community’s attention to pedestrian safety. In recent years, the Phoenix Street Transportation Department created an Office of Pedestrian Safety focused on identifying dangerous streets and intersections that need new crosswalks, signals, and median islands.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man was barricaded inside his Phoenix home for several hours Thursday evening.
Man in custody after standoff, woman found dead at Phoenix home
Voter Fraud
Surprise man sentenced to 30 months probation, $2,400 fine for illegal voting
A Phoenix Fire Department spokesperson said Encinas was employed as a firefighter at the time...
Phoenix firefighter accused of raping woman in her home
Police say the 10 puppies found at Levi Lewis's apartment "were suffering from various states...
Surprise man accused of zip-tying dog’s mouth, not giving puppies water