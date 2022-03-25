Man sentenced to 6 years in 2018 hit-and-run that killed GCU student

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man charged with second-degree murder after running a red light and killing a Grand Canyon University student almost four years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison. Police say Adrian Favela was driving the Ford Expedition that ran down Taylor White the night of April 8, 2018. White, 21, was out for a nighttime jog with a teen and was crossing a street in a marked crosswalk near 31st Avenue and Camelback Road.

Taylor White, 21, was jogging at night when a car ran a red light hit and him as he crossed a street in a crosswalk on April 8, 2018. (Arizona's Family)

It was three years before police arrested Favela and a woman named Barringtina Matthis. Police say she was in the passenger seat of the Expedition when it hit White.

Court documents say Favela left the scene of the accident, but his neighbor noticed damage to the Expedition the night of the crash. That neighbor told police Favela had admitted hitting someone with his car and said he was going to get rid of it. Later that night, the vehicle was found on fire in a dirt field. Investigators discovered an accelerant had been used.

While Favela faced a charge of second-degree murder, Mathis was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of an investigation and tampering with evidence. Favela eventually pleaded guilty to a felony charge of leaving the scene of a deadly wreck.

The accident drew the community’s attention to pedestrian safety. In recent years, the Phoenix Street Transportation Department created an Office of Pedestrian Safety focused on identifying dangerous streets and intersections that need new crosswalks, signals, and median islands.

