Man killed after being shot outside El Mirage mini-mart with snacks in hand, police say

Police say two men were leaving a mini-mart when a shooting broke out.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:01 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police say a man is dead after a shooting happened outside a mini-mart in El Mirage late Thursday night.

Authorities said it happened just after 10 p.m. near Thunderbird and El Mirage roads. Investigators believe two men were leaving the store with snacks when two other men approached them. At some point, police say, those men started firing at them. Police say the victims only drove a few yards away from the store when one of the men collapsed outside the car. That man died at the hospital.

Arizona’s Family crews spotted bullet holes in the front windshield of a blue car near the mini-mart. Police haven’t said if the other person in the vehicle was hurt. Investigators are still working on learning what led up to the shooting and have begun reviewing surveillance video as the investigation takes place. No descriptions of the suspects have been released.

