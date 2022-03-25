Your Life Arizona
Man barricades inside Phoenix home for hours; woman seriously hurt

A man was barricaded inside his Phoenix home for several hours Thursday evening.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:19 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries, and a man was detained after barricading inside a Phoenix home for several hours Thursday evening.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the area of 38th Street and Shea Boulevard around 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say officers found a woman with extremely critical injuries. Police weren’t able to confirm if the woman was shot or how she got injured. Aerials from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed a large police response in the cul-de-sac neighborhood off of Shea Boulevard. Police said a man had barricaded himself inside one of the homes for several hours but was eventually detained after a police K-9 was sent in. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Police have not said if the man is being considered a suspect or how the man is connected to the initial response by police. Neither the man nor woman have been identified. Additional information was not available. The investigation is ongoing.

