Man barricades inside Phoenix home for hours; woman seriously hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries, and a man was detained after barricading inside a Phoenix home for several hours Thursday evening.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the area of 38th Street and Shea Boulevard around 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say officers found a woman with extremely critical injuries. Police weren’t able to confirm if the woman was shot or how she got injured. Aerials from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed a large police response in the cul-de-sac neighborhood off of Shea Boulevard. Police said a man had barricaded himself inside one of the homes for several hours but was eventually detained after a police K-9 was sent in. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

Police have not said if the man is being considered a suspect or how the man is connected to the initial response by police. Neither the man nor woman have been identified. Additional information was not available. The investigation is ongoing.

