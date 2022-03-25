Jubi Monsif’s dad pleading for help to find son’s skull in Scottsdale canal

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been several months since 20-year-old Jubi Monsif’s body was found in a canal after he went missing from his Scottsdale home in September. There’s been no official cause of death, and that’s why Jubi’s family is now offering reward money for more help. Parts of Jubi’s body were never found, including his head.

“He’s 20 years old,” said Najib Monsif with tears in his eyes. There’s a gaping hole longing for closure in Monsif’s heart. Jubi was his son. “There’s not going to be a better. There’s not. So, we have to swallow the pain and move forward.”

Jubi Monsif went missing in late September last year, prompting a massive law enforcement search. Jubi had high functioning autism, and though he was 20 years old, he had the mental capacity of a 5- to 8-year-old. His family admits the day he went missing things seemed off.

“The way he was behaving when he came with me from his mom, he was so excited to come. It was unusual,” said Monsif.

That was unusual because his family told authorities Jubi had been depressed about his parent’s separation and divorce, and Jubi didn’t talk to his dad much. Before his mom dropped him off, she told authorities that Jubi acted out of character, hugged her several times, then told her, “you won’t see me again.” When she asked what he meant by that, he said never mind, but his family told police he would frequently say things that he never meant seriously. On December 14th, remains were found at a canal pump station in Mesa, 11 miles from Jubi’s house in Scottsdale. They were confirmed to be Jubi Monsif.

“[Any] government agency, private agency to help us find the head to my son, which is still in the water,” pleaded Monsif.

Monisf is now asking for help from anyone who can continue searching with them. According to the police report, not only was Jubi’s head not found, but neither was his left arm or hand. Even though the canal ran behind Jubi’s dad’s home, the police report noted it’s completely fenced in with a locked gate, and not only was the fence high, but there were three strands of barbed wire on top. Jubi was frail with limited physical mobility. Monsif isn’t ruling out foul play but, more than anything, wants a conclusive cause of death.

“I need to find out what happened to my son,” he said.

Jubi’s dad is asking for any help he can get from people to continue searching the canal. Their family is offering $20,000 for information about what happened to Jubi and $10,000 to help find Jubi’s skull.

