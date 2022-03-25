Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Going for Gold: Valley boy training for Special Olympics gets help from Tempe business

Valley boy training for Special Olympics gets surprise
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young Valley boy is training for the Special Olympics games in Orlando this summer. So he and his family went to a local paddleboarding shop hoping to get some advice on paddleboard racing. But they ended up getting a lot more than they bargained for.

Arizona’s Family very own Ian Schwartz went out to Tempe Town Lake Friday morning to learn about this special connection

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teen’s cancer diagnosis upends New River family’s world; Surprise Squad steps in to help
Valley boy training for Special Olympics gets surprise
When a teenager gets sick with cancer, it takes a physical and emotional toll not just on the...
Teen’s cancer diagnosis upends New River family’s world; Surprise Squad steps in to help
Woman Pays It Forward to Phoenix preschool volunteer