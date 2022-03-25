Former Maricopa County Attorney Comms. Director backs allegations against Allister Adel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With Allister Adel stepping down this week, all eyes are focused on the race to replace her. But for the first time, we are getting some first-hand insight from the inside of Adel’s office during her rocky tenure.

“These last few years have been more difficult than anybody could have ever imagined,” said Jennifer Liewer, who was Adel’s communications director until she resigned last month.

Liewer was with Adel when she was appointed to the post in 2019 after Bill Montgomery left for a spot on the Arizona Supreme Court. And she was working for Adel a year later when she suffered a serious brain injury on election night. Liewer also said it was heartbreaking to watch her old boss struggle with alcohol abuse which eventually forced her to check into rehab. During an interview with Arizona’s Family, she backed up allegations made by Adel’s top prosecutors that the county attorney showed signs of impairment on the job.

“Certainly, I would support the comments that they made, that there were conversations where there was impairment, and while she was doing the business of the county attorney’s office,” she said.

The disclosure that the Maricopa County Attorney’s office dropped 180 criminal cases because charges were not filed on time was a major factor that led to Adel stepping down. But Adel should not be held responsible for all of the botched cases; Liewer said short-staffing was also to blame.

Liewer is now working with Rachel Mitchell, a high-profile prosecutor with the county attorney’s office, who is running to replace Adel. Mitchell was one of Adel’s division chiefs who signed a letter calling for her to resign. She is one of seven candidates running for what is shaping to be a very competitive and high-profile race to determine who will serve the remainder of Adel’s term. Currently, there are seven candidates, five Republicans, one Democrat, and one Libertarian.

