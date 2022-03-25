FBI: ‘Razzmatazz Robber’ identified, charged with multiple bank robberies in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A serial bank robber who has a unique name based on a color is now off Valley streets, according to the FBI. Agents say they arrested 41-year-old Andres Murrietta on Wednesday after he robbed the SunWest Credit Union on Gilbert Road near Southern Avenue in Mesa. The FBI said he was nicknamed the “Razzmatazz Robber” because the color of his car, which is registered to his ex-wife, was similar to the Crayola crayon color “razzmatazz.”

Investigators say Murrietta also robbed three other banks. They were the OneAZ Credit Union at Arizona Avenue and Guadalupe Road in Gilbert on Nov. 1, 2021, the First Bank at Alma School and Warner Roads in Chandler on Nov. 30 and the AlaskaUSA Federal Credit Union near Greenfield and Baseline roads in Mesa on Dec. 28.

Each robbery, he would enter the bank, hand over a note and paper bag for the money. No one was injured during the robberies. Murrietta faces multiple felony charges in connection to the robberies.

