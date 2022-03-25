ASU junior launches rideshare app to help people get around Tempe campus

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - While Uber and Lyft are staples in the rideshare world, there’s a new option for people to get around Arizona State University’s Tempe campus. “We wanted to solve a problem,” Zen Shuttles founder Antoine Mistico said. That problem? Get people closer to where they need to be on the ASU campus. “We have to find a solution for students with other needs in terms of extensive walk periods from class to class, parking lots, and buildings,” Mistico said.

Zen Shuttles has a fleet of three electric golf carts that can weave in and out of congested traffic. Rides started last week. At a fixed price of $1.99 per person, you don’t have to worry about paying more for getting stuck in traffic. “The biggest thing for us is going to be customer feedback,” said Mistico, who is a junior at ASU. “We want to understand. What do the students want? What do staff members want? And how do we bridge that gap and help them in the future?”

Launched by an ASU junior, Zen Shuttles has three golf carts. (Arizona's Family)

You don’t have to be affiliated with ASU to take advantage of these Zen shuttles, but because they operate primarily on campus, it’s mostly students and staff using them.

“Very convenient,” ASU freshman Hayden Shaw said. “Fast, low effort. Especially if you don’t feel like walking all the way across campus for one random class that’s on the opposite side of campus, that’s a nice option.”

The goal for Zen Shuttles is to become the dominant mode of transportation on campus at ASU. But the primary hope is that it will be a safer alternative for what’s currently available. Electric scooters and bicycles might be more popular right now, but there’s a danger in using those that just isn’t there with Zen Shuttles. “We want to give peace of mind to those that are walking, that they’re not going to get into any accidents,” Mistico said. “There’s a lot of traffic that takes place here, and what we want to do is kind of alleviate some of that.”

Rides currently start at 8:30 a .m. and wrap up at 4:30 p.m. Everything from reservations to payments is done through the Zen Shuttles mobile app, which is available only for iPhones.

