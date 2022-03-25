Arizona Department of Economic Security sees increase in EBT card skimming

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Economic Security is aware of an increase in credit card skimming across the nation, with users of Electronic Benefit Transaction cards also falling victim to fraud, according to a DES spokesperson.

Greg Giddings is one of those people. He said his food stamp EBT card was fraudulently charged $741, leaving him just a couple of dollars in his account.

Giddings said he noticed an issue when he was trying to get groceries costing about $40 and his card kept declining. That’s when he knew something wasn’t right.

“I’ve had to scramble a little bit. I’m not in an absolute desperate situation. It’s unfortunate that someone who could be in a more serious financial bind to have this happen to them,” Giddings shared.

According to a Department of Economic Security spokesperson, the EBT cards are not insured by the federal government. And lost and stolen benefits can’t be replaced.

In order to help keep balances protected, the spokesperson also said there are a couple of ways to make sure your money stays yours.

This includes not keeping a large balance in your account and changing your PIN regularly.

There is also an option to freeze the card when it’s not in use through www.ebtedge.com or through the ebtEDGE mobile app.

Giddings said these are all things he wishes he would have known ahead of time and said he hopes to help people and hopes they can “learn from his mistake.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of fraud you can report your case by calling the DES Fraud Line at (800) 251-2436.

