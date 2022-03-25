6 events for happening around the Valley for March 25 to March 27

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend, there is something for everyone in the family - the kids can see the Easter bunny, the adults can taste some good wine and gourmet food, or even get some wedding help. There is so much happening around the Phoenix area.

1. Easter at Arizona Mills

The Easter bunny is back at Arizona Mills now through April 16 so there is plenty of time to get your Easter photos done with your little ones. Reservations are required. You can choose to sit with the bunny or maintain a social distance.

When: Now through April 16 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Arizona Mills at 5000 S Arizona Mills Circle in Tempe

Cost: Varies

More information can be found on their website here .

2. 2022 Arizona Wine Growers Association Festival

Head over to Tarbell’s this Sunday for the 2022 Arizona Wine Growers Association Festival. There will be 20 local vineyards there with tons of complimentary food pairings, live music, and more to celebrate Arizona Wine Month.

When: Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Tarbell’s Wine Store at 3205 East Camelback Road in Phoenix

Cost: General admission is $95

More information can be found on their website here .

3. Grease-inspired dinner

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel and Match Market & Bar will be hosting a four-course dinner inspired by the movie, Grease. Guests are encouraged to dress up too. Course one is Sandy and Danny “Rolling in the Sand” Lobster Cakes, course two is Marty Maraschino’s Cherry Fluffy Salad, course three is Double Polar Burger with Everything and Fries, and the last course includes fried twinkies and dessert win.

When: Saturday 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel and Match Market & Bar at 1100 N Central Avenue in Phoenix

Cost: $59 per person plus tax and gratuity. Drinks are available for purchase too.

More information can be found on their website here .

4. Tempe Festival of the Arts

Head over to Mill Avenue to check out over 350 artist booths this weekend as part of the Tempe Festival of the Arts. Fun fact – It is also dog friendly – just make sure your dog is on a leash.

When: Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Where: 1 W Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe Cost: Free

More information can be found on their website here .

5. Movie night at Biltmore Fashion Park

Want to see a movie this weekend? You can outside in Phoenix with the last baseball-themed movie, Little Big League.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m.

Where: Biltmore Fashion Park at 2502 E Camelback Road in Phoenix

More information can be found on their website here .

6. Arizona Bridal & Wedding Expo

Attention brides and bridal parties! The Arizona Bridal & Wedding Expo will be taking place this weekend for anyone looking for a venue, band, photographer, DJ, or even the perfect wedding gown for your wedding at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

When: Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds at 1826 W McDowell Road in Phoenix

Cost: Free passes available or it’s $10 at the door.

More information can be found on their website here .

