Williams-Sonoma chooses Glendale for next distribution center

One of the largest home-furnishing companies in the country has chosen the West Valley for its latest distribution center. The Arizona Commerce Authority and the City of Glendale say Williams-Sonoma signed a lease to operate out of an upcoming industrial park.

The facility will be a fulfillment and distribution center for all Williams-Sonoma brands, including West Elm and Pottery Barn. It will be located within The Cubes at Glendale, near Reems Road and Northern Avenue.

The Cubes at Glendale describes itself as a 335-acre industrial park with more than 5 million square of space. Developers chose that area because it provides easy access to the Loop 303 Corridor and the recently created Northern Parkway, which gives easy access to trucks and employees.

The Cubes at Glendale is a 335-acre industrial park. (CRG)

Williams-Sonoma and city officials say the site should create about 2,400 jobs. It should start running as early as this fall.

It’s yet another sign of growth for the City of Glendale. Earlier this month, Nestle announced that it would build a $675 million factory on 150 acres to create coffee creamers and beverage products. Red Bull, Amazon, Mark Anthony Brewing are some of the other companies that have announced similar projects in recent years.

