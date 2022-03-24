Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Something Good
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

Williams-Sonoma chooses Glendale for next distribution center

The Cubes at Glendale is a 335-acre industrial park.
The Cubes at Glendale is a 335-acre industrial park.(CRG)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the largest home-furnishing companies in the country has chosen the West Valley for its latest distribution center. The Arizona Commerce Authority and the City of Glendale say Williams-Sonoma signed a lease to operate out of an upcoming industrial park.

The facility will be a fulfillment and distribution center for all Williams-Sonoma brands, including West Elm and Pottery Barn. It will be located within The Cubes at Glendale, near Reems Road and Northern Avenue.

The Cubes at Glendale describes itself as a 335-acre industrial park with more than 5 million square of space. Developers chose that area because it provides easy access to the Loop 303 Corridor and the recently created Northern Parkway, which gives easy access to trucks and employees.

The Cubes at Glendale is a 335-acre industrial park.
The Cubes at Glendale is a 335-acre industrial park.(CRG)

Williams-Sonoma and city officials say the site should create about 2,400 jobs. It should start running as early as this fall.

It’s yet another sign of growth for the City of Glendale. Earlier this month, Nestle announced that it would build a $675 million factory on 150 acres to create coffee creamers and beverage products. Red Bull, Amazon, Mark Anthony Brewing are some of the other companies that have announced similar projects in recent years.

More stories about growth in the West Valley

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - American Airlines passenger jets prepare for departure, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, near a...
American Airlines, JetBlue team up on benefits for loyalty members
Staying safe while hiking the trails in Arizona
Much like last year, some popular Phoenix trails will close when the weather gets too hot.
Phoenix Fire reminds hikers to stay safe, vigilant as weather heats up
A big crash shut down MC-85 near Goodyear early Thursday.
MC-85 reopens near Goodyear Deadly crash