Temps continue to climb across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another mild morning is on tap for your Thursday in Phoenix. Temperatures will start in the 50s with less wind than we saw on Wednesday. Highs later today will climb to the mid-80s in metro Phoenix.

As high pressure continues to build into the region, we will see our first 90-degree day of the year. Highs on Friday will hit 94 degrees, which is 13 degrees above average for this time of the year. We could even tie or break a record on Friday! The record for that day is 93 degrees.

The warm weather will stay with us for the weekend. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will also be in the 90s. We will add some clouds but will remain dry in Arizona this weekend.

Changes are on tap, though, for next week! A low-pressure system will swing into the state by Monday, and it will drop temperatures and bring a chance for some rain. Our best chance for rain will be Monday evening into Tuesday, where rain chances sit at about 50%.

The same storm system will also knock our temps down quite a bit. Highs will go from the 90s on Sunday to the 80s on Monday. Tuesday will bring even cooler weather with highs in the 70s. However, we will dry things out by Wednesday and start to warm again to the low 80s in Phoenix.

