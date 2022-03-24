Your Life Arizona
NCAA Tournament
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
110 Degree Day Contest
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Arizona Newbies
Advertisement

17-year-old was ‘primary aggressor’ in shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale

A fight between two groups of people led to a shooting at the Tanger Outlets near Westgate in...
A fight between two groups of people led to a shooting at the Tanger Outlets near Westgate in Glendale.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 17-year-old was the first one to fire during an argument between two groups at Tanger Outlets Wednesday afternoon, Officer Tiffany Ngalula of the Glendale Police Department said Thursday, less than 24 hours after the incident. A 15-year-old returned fire. A 4-year-old child and their 27-year-old mother were both wounded, along with both teens. Reports Wednesday evening were that five people were injured. Ngalula revised that to four Thursday. All of them are still in the hospital. The 4-year-old remains in critical condition, while the mother and the teens are in stable condition, Ngalula said.

According to Ngalula, the 17-year-old was shopping with the 27-year-old mom and 4-year-old. She described him as the “primary aggressor” in the shooting and said he and the 15-year-old know each other. Ngalula said it’s going to take some time to sort out what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

“We have potentially hundreds of witnesses,” she said. “It’s a very large investigation.”

🔗 Original story: 5 shot, including 3 kids, at Tanger outlet mall in Glendale

Please refresh this story for the latest information as it comes into the Arizona’s Family newsroom.

Continuing coverage

Slideshow

Caption

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.