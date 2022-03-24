17-year-old was ‘primary aggressor’ in shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a 17-year-old was the first one to fire during an argument between two groups at Tanger Outlets Wednesday afternoon, Officer Tiffany Ngalula of the Glendale Police Department said Thursday, less than 24 hours after the incident. A 15-year-old returned fire. A 4-year-old child and their 27-year-old mother were both wounded, along with both teens. Reports Wednesday evening were that five people were injured. Ngalula revised that to four Thursday. All of them are still in the hospital. The 4-year-old remains in critical condition, while the mother and the teens are in stable condition, Ngalula said.

According to Ngalula, the 17-year-old was shopping with the 27-year-old mom and 4-year-old. She described him as the “primary aggressor” in the shooting and said he and the 15-year-old know each other. Ngalula said it’s going to take some time to sort out what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

“We have potentially hundreds of witnesses,” she said. “It’s a very large investigation.”

