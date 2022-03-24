Surprise woman gets $5,336 returned after buying playhouse for grandchildren

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Marcie Shorts says her heart skips a beat when she talks about her grandchildren.

“They are the center of our world,” Marcie told 3 On Your Side. “Everything we do, we do for them.” That is why she hired legitimate and reputable contractors to build her grandkids a backyard playhouse. But before this job got started, Marcie says she had hired someone else to do the job, someone she found on Facebook.

“He responded, and he was very friendly and outgoing,” Marcie said. The guy she hired was Christian Allen, who ran a company called “Trustworks Metals.” Marcie says Allen claimed he could do a lot more than just a playhouse, and he could build her grandchildren a castle. “He was going to do a draw bridge and ropes so they could climb up the side,” she said.

Marcie says he showed her some examples that he found on the Internet, and this loving grandmother said, “okay, let’s do it.” “What was the price tag for this?” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper asked. “Just over $10,000,” Marcie replied. “Yes, it was very pricey, but it’s a castle.”

Marcie used her PayPal account attached to a credit card to pay a 50% deposit, which was just over $5,300. By using a credit card and PayPal, Marcie says she felt like she had some protection if things went sour.

But after transferring all that money, Marcie says Christian Allen came up with all kinds of reasons for not starting the job. “Again, the kids are sick. I’m still waiting on drawings, and it went on and on and on. Lots of excuses. In the meantime, he has my $5,336.”

After waiting three weeks, Marcie says she disputed the down payment with her credit card. But for unknown reasons, she says the credit card company denied her claim. So, she contacted 3 On Your Side for help. “I contacted you, Gary Harper. I’ve seen things you’ve done, and I know you can get the job done.”

I went to Christian Allen’s house and left a business card. After emailing me back, he said he didn’t want to talk on-camera but claimed he used much of her money for materials and said that Marcie was difficult to deal with.

So, I got a hold of PayPal to see if they would look into it. After investigating, PayPal agreed with Marcie and returned all $5,336 back to her. Marcie says it only happened with the help of 3 On Your Side. “I will have to change my name to Gary Harper because you did it. I couldn’t have done it. No matter who I call or who I talked to or who I cried to or who I yelled at, I got nothing. I love you, Gary.”

