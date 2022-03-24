Phoenix sisters used assisted suicide organization in Switzerland, officials say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - According to new information provided by Swiss officials, two sisters from Phoenix who never returned home from a trip to Switzerland and were confirmed to have died used the services of an assisted suicide organization and took their own lives.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Canton of Basel-Landschaft confirmed to Arizona’s Family early Thursday morning that Dr. Lila Ammouri and her sister, Susan Frazier, died during their stay in Switzerland. A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said the sisters died on Friday, Feb. 11, on the territory of the Canton of Basel-Landschaft by legal assisted suicide. Assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland under certain conditions. Officials said on-site clarifications by Swiss authorities indicated the assisted suicide had taken place within the legal framework, so there was no criminal relevance regarding the sister’s case. Because of this, the Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor’s office didn’t open an investigation.

Family and friends were concerned after the sisters flew from Chicago to Switzerland on Feb. 3 but never returned home. The sisters were scheduled to come home on Feb. 13. Initially, the sisters were reported missing, and a Facebook group was started by friends to try and find out what happened to them. Friends in the group said the last anybody had heard from Ammouri and Frazier was when they were in Basel, Switzerland. Friends then found out the two never checked in for their flight home. On Mar. 18, the friends posted they were given confirmation that Ammouri and Frazier died in Switzerland. The post did not go into detail about how Ammouri and Frazier died.

“We are saddened to report we were given confirmation on the passing of our dear friends, Lila and Susan. While we greatly appreciate all of the support that has been shown to us during our search, we ask for privacy for their family and friends while we grieve this terrible loss. We will be making no further comments at this time. Thank you for all your support,” said Michelle Gab in the Facebook post.

