Phoenix man avoids prison for his role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man who was part of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 will avoid serving prison time for his crimes. U.S. Marine veteran Micajah Jackson was sentenced to three years probation on Thursday in a federal court. He also has to pay $500 in restitution. The punishment was part of a plea deal.

Last year, Instagram videos and photos of the violence on Jan. 6 were posted and the FBI identified Jackson thanks to his distinctive bright gloves and a flannel shirt. Jackson was also spotted marching to the U.S. Capitol with members of the Proud Boys chapter from Arizona, but he claimed he only met them that day and wasn’t associated with them before. On March 23, 2021, federal agents interviewed him and he admitted to the social media posts. He gave himself up in May.

Jackson pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. He initially faced up to six months in prison.

