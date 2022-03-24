Phoenix Fire reminds hikers to stay safe, vigilant as weather heats up

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You will want to get an early start if you plan on heading out for a hike this weekend. With near-record temperatures in the forecast, the Phoenix Fire Department wants you to make sure you’re staying safe if you plan on being outdoors.

Last summer, Phoenix’s Parks and Recreation department ran a pilot program to reduce the number of rescues. On days when the National Weather Service issues an Excessive Heat Warning or when temps reach at least 105 degrees, Camelback’s Echo and Cholla trails and Pietwesa peak will close from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“We saw very successful outcome on that through those rules,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller. Instead, the city encourages people to venture out after 7 p.m. when the weather is cooler. City officials say parking lots will stay open until 9 p.m. on those days.

They are also reminding people of some common sense hiking safety tips. Last year, the department did about 240 rescues, and so far, they are on track to do about the same number.

“That’s why we like you to plan accordingly. Bring a cell phone, bring a bottle of water, and let someone know where you’re going. Wear the proper footwear. A lot of these injuries are lower extremity where someone will roll an ankle, and we have to go up there big wheel them down or fly them off the mountain,” said Keller.

If you plan on bringing your furry friend, the Arizona Humane Society says it is unsafe for pets to be outdoors when temps are in the 90s. City officials also add that dogs are not allowed on hiking trails when temps hit 100 degrees or warmer.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.