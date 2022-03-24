Your Life Arizona
Lviv National Philharmonic performs for Ukrainians

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Members of the Lviv National Philharmonic took to a public square to perform music by the famed Ukrainian composer, Mykola Lysenko. The public performance was aimed to lifts the spirits of Ukrainians, especially those forced to evacuate their homes due to ongoing shelling from Russian troops. This performance also marked the 180th anniversary of Lysenko’s birth.

