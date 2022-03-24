Lviv National Philharmonic performs for Ukrainians

Members of the Lviv National Philharmonic took to a public square to perform music by the famed Ukrainian composer, Mykola Lysenko. The public performance was aimed to lifts the spirits of Ukrainians, especially those forced to evacuate their homes due to ongoing shelling from Russian troops. This performance also marked the 180th anniversary of Lysenko’s birth.

